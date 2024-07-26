Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $812.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $731.11 and its 200-day moving average is $726.68. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $820.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

