Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.88 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

