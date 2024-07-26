Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 466.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of RCM Technologies worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies



RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

