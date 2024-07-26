Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 533.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

