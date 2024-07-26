Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

