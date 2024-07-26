Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $962,000 Stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 748.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

