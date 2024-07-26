Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of BCB Bancorp worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCBP stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In related news, Director Tara L. French purchased 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

