Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 183,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Costamare by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Costamare Profile

