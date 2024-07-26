Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

