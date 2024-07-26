Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.