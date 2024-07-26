Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 132.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.