Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,590 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

