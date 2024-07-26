Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,322 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,322 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of FutureFuel worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 8,544 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,302 shares of company stock worth $429,149. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

