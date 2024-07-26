Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,229 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $75.32 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

