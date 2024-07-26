Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 174.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovid worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,364,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,364,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTV

Innovid Stock Performance

NYSE:CTV opened at $2.06 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.