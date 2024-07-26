Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,158,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $445.16 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $470.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.