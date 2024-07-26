Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $270.09 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.