Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,314 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

