Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 201,915 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,915 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Big Lots worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Big Lots Profile

(Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

