Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 210,650 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,650 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of GlycoMimetics worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 24.2 %

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

