Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

