Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.