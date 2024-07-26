Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 140,561 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

NVS stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

