Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $330.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

