ACNB Co. (ACNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. ACNB has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $38.80 on Friday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.