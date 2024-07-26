Adam O’farrell Sells 3,748 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $30,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $30,273.10.

BRDG opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

