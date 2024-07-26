Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 41,090.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

