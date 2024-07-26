Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.