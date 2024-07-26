Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 20,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

