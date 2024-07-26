AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

MITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

MITT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.