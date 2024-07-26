Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.31 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

