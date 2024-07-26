Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.29% of Air Lease worth $647,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Lease by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 758,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.4 %

AL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

