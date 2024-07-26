AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 12-Month High at $434.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 432.85 ($5.60), with a volume of 6934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433 ($5.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.79) to GBX 410 ($5.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.67) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Stock Up 2.0 %

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.01), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,533.63). In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.08), for a total value of £467,670 ($604,849.97). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.01), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,533.63). Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $44,865 in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.