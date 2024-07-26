Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

