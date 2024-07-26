Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Akanda has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

