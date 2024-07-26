Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 139,083 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44.

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

