Alan Ramsay Sells 2,626 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.4 %

CART stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $47,818,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $31,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CART. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

