Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.5 %

ALRM stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.