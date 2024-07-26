Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

