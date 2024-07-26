Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,100 shares, a growth of 169.1% from the June 30th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alimera Sciences
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.