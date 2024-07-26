Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

