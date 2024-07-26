Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alkermes by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.