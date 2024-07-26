Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($22.14) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

