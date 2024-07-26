Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

