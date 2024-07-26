Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

