Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 149,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,715,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

