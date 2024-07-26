Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Down to $183.60

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.60, but opened at $175.39. Alphabet shares last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 5,299,099 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 91,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

