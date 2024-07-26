Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

