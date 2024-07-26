AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

