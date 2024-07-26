Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

ALZN stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.03. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

